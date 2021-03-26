CBS46 is getting the first pictures of storm damage in Coweta County.
The area was under a tornado warning that popped up early Friday morning.
The Newnan police department posted a message on its Facebook page asking people to “get off the roads in Newnan”. The post noted there are many trees and powerlines down in the city.
Georgia Power’s outage map showed at least 1,800 customers without power; one of the hardest hit areas appeared to be near the Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
A spokesperson with the Coweta County sheriff’s office said phone lines at their headquarters are down. The 9-1-1 phone lines are working. Also, deputies are asking anyone who has a chainsaw and would like to help clear trees to meet at Newnan High School.
In addition, the National Weather Service reported several trees down in Peachtree City near the 300 block of Green Acres Lane and near the intersections of Grassdale Road and Old Grassdale Road.
CBS46 has a crew in Coweta County assessing the damage and we will bring you more on CBS46’s Wake Up Atlanta, starting at 4:30 a.m.
Storm that produced the violent tornado in #Newnan was born 8 hours earlier in Louisiana.#cbs46 https://t.co/DjvMpXzzcY— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) March 26, 2021
Newnan was hit pretty rough. pic.twitter.com/9nrt2dHCaw— Char 💕 (@charityislove__) March 26, 2021
