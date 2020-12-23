Georgia healthcare leaders are making a plea for people to choose safety over traditions this holiday season as combatting the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a daunting task.
"The number of Covid patients in our hospitals have doubled in less than a month and we're reaching a breaking point," said Dr. Clifton Hastings, Chief of Medical Staff for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGMC).
The concern of a second post-holiday surge in new cases comes as the state tops more than 520,000 confirmed cases since March. On Dec. 23 the stated added a total of 5,221 cases and 55 deaths.
“We’re struggling to find staff and space to care for people, and our frontline workers are exhausted. If COVID cases continue to increase, we may be forced to start making decisions about who we can treat effectively and who we have to send elsewhere or turn away. That’s a decision no physician should have to make, and a situation no one in our community should have to face," Dr. Hastings added.
If cases spike following the Christmas holiday Georgia hospitals risk running out of patient beds, limiting health services, and again overwhelming the healthcare system. Two days before Thanksgiving NGMC hospitals were treating 133 Covid patients; a month later and there are now 296 Covid patients being treated.
"We all want to spend time with the people we love this holiday season, but please, protect them, protect yourself, and protect your community by celebrating safely," he continued.
NGMC has received 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“It’s important to remember that vaccination isn’t a magic bullet that will end the pandemic immediately,” says Supriya Mannepalli, MD, NGMC’s Medical Director of Infectious Disease Medicine. “People are tired of hearing this, but the best way to protect yourself, the people you love and your community this holiday season is to not visit family and friends outside your household, or take precautions if you do.”
