ATLANTA (CBS46) — A postal carrier was shot on Dec. 13 at Allen Hills Apartment on Middleton Road NW.
According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to a report of multiple people shot at around 5:45 p.m. Police officers found two people with gunshot wounds.
One victim, a postal carrier, told police she was delivering mail when she was shot.
The second victim, an adult male, told police he was near the postal worker when he was shot.
Both victims told police they did not know who shot them and were taken to the hospital. Police say they were "stable" when they were transported.
Aggravated Assault investigators and Postal Inspectors responded and the investigation is ongoing.
