DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — A master key that is used for mailboxes in two zip codes in Duluth was recently stolen from a postal worker, according to the Duluth Police Department.
Duluth PD says officers responded last week to a report of a robbery at the Rosemont Berkeley Lake apartment complex on Pleasant Hill Road. A postal worker told the police that he was loading mail into his van when three men wearing ski masks came up behind him. One of the men told him not to move and simulated having a gun in his jacket. The thieves took the mailbox key, a Samsung Notebook and a USPS scanner.
“It’s very scary, especially people working from home so they get a lot of important documents they don’t go to the office. Me and my wife work from home so we have a lot of documents, and we also have our own business, so all our mail comes here,” said Rohan Patel, who has lived at the complex for three years.
The postal worker said the three men jumped into a dark-colored SUV and left the scene.
The USPS scanner, which had a GPS tracker, was found in the woods near the apartment complex.
Duluth Police are warning residents in the 30096 and 30097 zip codes to report any thefts to them for tracking and to inform USPS at https://www.uspis.gov/report.
Atlanta isn't the only city where something like this is happening. A number of cities around the country are reporting thieves gaining access to mailboxes and stealing and washing checks and taking gift cards and cash.
“It looks like they know what they’re doing, and they have a goal in mind so it’s very scary,” Patel said.
The news prompting the community to come up with ways to post their mail safely.
“[Post mail] either outside of the zip code or inside the actual post office,” said a Duluth homeowner who had just learned of the robbery.
A worker at the apartment complex said police told her they believe the car used by the thieves may be connected to other robberies. USPS also said try to pick up your mail promptly after delivery and do not leave it in your mailbox overnight. And if you notice anything, please contact authorities.
Postal inspectors are assisting with the investigation.
