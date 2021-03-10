More than three years ago, local postal workers told CBS46 they were falsifying delivery records and today, Decatur neighbors say it's happening again.
These days it is easy to verify who is coming and going from your property thanks to security footage. A Ring Doorbell surveillance system is how a suspicious homeowner says she confirmed a pattern of postal issues.
In November 2017, some USPS delivery carriers admitted to CBS 46, they were misrepresenting delivery records because company contracts like those with Amazon were at stake. Today, those same accusations have resurfaced.
A homeowner who asked to remain anonymous said despite the notifications claiming there were USPS attempted deliveries, her RING camera shows on the supposed dates and times, there were no delivery attempts at her home.
"I don't know who made the choice at the postal service to say 'she didn't need to get this package.'" The neighbor continued, "But someone made that decision somewhere along the line."
She is not alone. Posts on NextDoor app shows dozens of her Decatur neighbors noting delayed mail. CBS46 found reports of postal problems across the nation.
"The packages people are waiting on could have been epilepsy medication or anything like that where it is literally life-saving."
The delays of critical mail from bills to medicine, workers say stem from staffing shortages. We asked USPS to officially confirm, a regional spokesperson did not. But homeowners see carriers sometimes showing up as late as 9 p.m.
"They work extremely hard but something is going on."
The alleged backlog is understandable, but she argues the misrepresentation of delivery records is not.
A USPS spokesperson said in a statement to CBS 46:
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The Postal Service takes allegations such as this very seriously and considers the integrity of our employees and prompt mail delivery high priorities. We will reinforce our scanning procedures with our carriers.
-Rick Badie, USPS Spokesperson
