Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Normal postal service deliveries are on hold Wednesday as the nation pauses to remember the life and service of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.
President Donald Trump declared December 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning. Other federal offices also are closed, including social security and passport offices.
The normally bustling New York Stock Exchange is closed as well.
Carol Bundrage once worked for the postal service. Her daughter currently works for the agency.
“I think it’s good to honor him [President Bush] like that,” said Bundrage. “I think it would be good to let the postal workers take off and remember him because he was a good president.”
Post office customer Kaprisha Johnson was one of many people who showed up at the Howell Mill Post Office, not realizing that the retail side of the facility was closed.
“I’ll just mail it tomorrow. No big deal,” she said. “I understand why they’re doing it. He deserves it.”
