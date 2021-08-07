BANKS, COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A postal worker is dead after being shot while delivering mail Saturday morning.
At approximately 9:38 a.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Hebron Road in Commerce, regarding an intentional shooting.
Deputies said a white man, who has not yet been identified, was found with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
The incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the community, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Sharon Chapman at # 470-252-2276 or by email at: schapman@bankscountysoga.org.
This is an ongoing investigation.
