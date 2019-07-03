JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wednesday afternoon SWAT were called to a police situation in the area of Tara Boulevard and Summercourt Drive.
Authorities arrived to the scene where a postal courier had been robbed of packages by a female with a rifle. At the time, the suspect was nowhere to be found.
As a precaution, officer evacuated the immediate area and began a search for the woman. She was located nearby and arrested.
The suspect, who has not been identified, faces the following charges: armed robbery and aggravated assault.
The courier did not suffer any injuries during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.