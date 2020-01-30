MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people were arrested after deputies discovered a marijuana grow house in Monroe County on Wednesday.
Authorities found an indoor marijuana grow operation at home on High Falls Road.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized a couple of ounces of marijuana, approximately 31 marijuana plants, a few plant growing tents and other devices used to grow marijuana.
Deputies arrested Karen Meadow, 49, Robert Days, 45, and Panda Barris, 45 and all three were charged with Manufacturing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana more than an ounce.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
