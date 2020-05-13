ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Georgia has received our first shipment of Remdesivir from the federal government,” said Governor Brian Kemp during a press conference.
It’s the announcement many suffering from COVID-19 were waiting to hear.
“We have received 30 cases with 40 vials of the drug per case,” Kemp explained.
Next state officials need to decide how to divvy up the medication between hospitals throughout the state “to create a consistent algorithm that will be the most fair and provide the most impact in those hardest hit areas,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health said.
Dr. Danny Branstetter of Wellstar Health System said his health system is on the list. Right now they are working to learn which patients will receive the medication.
“Certainly, we hope everyone gets a benefit that receives it, and the biggest thing we have to make sure is safety. We have to look at the drug’s risk when selecting the right patients for this medication,” Dr. Danny Branstetter explained.
The Dr. added Wellstar is still waiting to learn much information from Emory’s clinical study of the drug before they administer it to anyone.
“We’re still waiting to hear about what’s the best time, first day of illness or does it have the same affect if we use it 10 days into the illness, or is it only going to be a benefit in select patients those who have respiratory failure or those who have diarrhea,” Dr. Branstetter told CBS46.
Dr. Branstetter added giving the drug to the wrong patients could lead to problems in their liver or kidneys.
