ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) High levels of a potentially poisonous chemical have been found in certain brands of bottled water sold at Target, Walmart and Whole Foods stores.
According to USA Today, tests conducted by the California Center for Environmental Health found high levels of arsenic in Penafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and Starkey, owned by Whole Foods.
Back in April, an article in Consumer Reports said the Food and Drug Administration had known about the high arsenic levels in Penafiel since at least 2013.
Consumer Reports updated their story on May 3, reporting the FDA had still not issued a recall for the product.
On June 18, the Center for Environmental Health announced their independent testing found high levels of arsenic.
In some cases, arsenic can cause cancer and organ damage.
So far, the water has not been recalled.
