Fulton County, GA (CBS46) On Christmas Eve, Cigna employees donated two-thousand pounds of food to Atlanta shelters.
Volunteers first went to My Sister’s House in Northwest Atlanta, where about 250 women and children live. The shelter helps women get back on their feet by providing short and long-term services like laundry, job training, food and shelter.
Meals at My Sister’s House are served seven days a week, three times a day. Cigna partnered with Honey Baked Ham to give enough food to last one week.
Volunteers also delivered food to the Shepherd’s Inn downtown, a shelter for men.
“We’ve got ham, we’ve got casseroles, we’ve got sides, we’ve got desserts,” said Bryan Holgerson, Cigna’s Georgia Market President. “We’ve got about a ton of food, literally a ton of food between three different shelters over the past couple of days.”
"Without this the meal would probably look a lot different and so because of Cigna we’ll get to have amazing Honey Baked Ham, lots of amazing sides and lots of pies,” said Jennifer Hutchinson with My Sister’s House.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.