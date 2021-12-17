POWDER SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) — Christmas came early for those in and around Powder Springs Friday afternoon, as a local church gave away $10,000 in free gas.
“Santa came early this year,” said Meonna Dallas, who drove from Midtown Atlanta for some free gas.
“Give ’em a head start on traveling. Maybe they’re going to see family and friends, so give ’em at least the first full tank on the way to see family and friends,” said Joel Gregory, Linked UP Church Lead Pastor.
Some people have been waiting since 12pm for the free Christmas gas from LinkedUP church. Staring at 3pm the church will giveaway $10,000 worth of gas. @cbs46 #Christmas pic.twitter.com/FPrb7xKm1n— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 17, 2021
Some of those hoping for a holiday top-off started lining up at Linked Up Church three hours before the first tank of gas was given away.
“It wouldn’t matter if it was $5 or $10, it’s just the thought that counts,” said Kathy-Anne Hayes.
The price of gas has been a hot topic for many.
“Right now my monthly budget, as far as gas, is over $200. So that’s a lot of driving. So, that’s why I was like any amount helps, like whatever I can deduct from it, yes please,” Dallas said.
The church stepped up, knowing $10,000 worth of gas is something everyone could use at time when families are already spending a lot.
“I drive all the way to Midtown [for work], I live in Smryna, so traffic drains all my gas, and then I also do work around here at a daycare. So I have to go back and forth sometimes getting food and stuff, so it drains it a lot. No matter the amount anything helps,” Dallas said.
All feeling like the Christmas spirit is alive and well.
“It reminds that hope is still out there. And there’s this quote from the bible, grateful are the receivers and blessed are the givers,” Dallas said.
The church said they exceeded the $10,000 they'd had originally slated to give away, but were happy to make sure everyone who lined up went away with a full tank.
