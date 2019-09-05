CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Hundreds of Georgia Power workers from metro Atlanta rolled out before sunrise Thursday, headed toward the hurricane-battered Georgia coast.
It’s the start of what could be a days-long stretch of hard work getting the lights back on for thousands of customers.
As of 6:45 a.m., roughly 12,000 homes and businesses in coastal Georgia had no electricity.
Georgia Power spokesman Craig Bell said the crews will pre-position themselves to move into the affected areas as quickly as possible.
"We'll stage them around what we think the impacted area will be,” Bell said, “and once the winds die down, our crews will start surging in.”
