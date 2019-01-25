Fulton County, GA (CBS46) CBS46 has learned that a power outage is affecting traffic signals at four intersections in Fulton County.
The intersections all connect with Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Those intersections include:
- Great Southwest Parkway
- Cascade Road
- Lakeview Court
- Boat Rock Boulevard
Crews are working now to restore power. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when approaching any of other intersections.
