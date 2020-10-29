DOUGLASVILLE (CBS46)-- Severe weather in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta closed some metro Atlanta polling places Thursday.
Douglas County Board of Elections closed all polling places, on the penultimate day of early voting in Georgia.
"It's a shame that the power is down the way it is," says Douglas County voter Eddie Pender. He and fellow voter Clyde Dean say they'll return to their polling location Friday, in hopes of casting their ballots early.
James Cox, another voter, is frustrated by Thursday's closures. "There is no way to contact the place before you come down, so it involves a trip for nothing," he says.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is working with Georgia Power to get electricity up and running at polling locations. He adds it is up to each county elections board to make up lost time by extending poll hours Friday.
The ACLU of Georgia is calling on all voting locations impacted by power outages to extend their hours.
