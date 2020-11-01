Georgia Power has restored power to more than 97% of customers following mass outages caused by Hurricane Zeta on Thursday. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, approximately 798,000 customers impacted by the storm had power restored, the company said.
In addition to Georgia Power crews, the company is utilizing contractor personnel from 14 out-of-state utilities to work with company teams to restore power to an estimated 10,000 customers who are still without power. The company has experienced challenges accessing some areas due to downed trees and roads blocked that it says must be cleared in order for crews to enter and work to restore power.
Damage assessed by Zeta, according to Georgia Power:
• Over 700 broken poles
• More than 3,400 spans of wires down
• More than 250 damaged transformers
• Hardest hit areas include the Atlanta area and North Georgia (including Clayton, Dalton, Gainesville, Rome, Carrollton and Cartersville)
As restoration efforts continue, the company encourages customers to keep safety first with these reminders:
• Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
• Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
• Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
• Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
• Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.