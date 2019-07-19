TALLAPOOSA, Ga. (CBS46) – A $50,000 jackpot awaits one lucky Powerball ticket holder.
The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased for the July 17 Powerball drawing at Robinson & Sons located at 14 Commerce Place in Tallapoosa.
The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 19-43-47-60-68 and the Powerball was 10.
A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
