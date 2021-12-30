ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Strong winds and heavy rain ripped through Hall County flipping over several boating docks at a yacht club in Lake Lanier and leaving nearby residents with a giant mess.
CBS46 spoke with one resident at Sea Gals Yacht Club, who described seeing his family's boating dock dismantled. It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
”We haven’t been hit in a long time with a storm like this,” said resident Bill Moscow.
”This is our little family compound that my mom and dad bought in 1958 for like $4,000 and over the years we’ve built houses. My daughters got a house, I’ve got a house," Moscow shared.
He said some areas of the dock were completely destroyed, while others were upside down.
”You can see Styrofoam on the roof," Moscow pointed out.
Fierce winds also ripped his neighbors dock right out of the water, flipping it over and pushing it 50 feet onto his front lawn.
Moscow says he and his family are now fishing out whatever belongings are left floating on the lake.
"The Jet Ski underneath this dock looks like it sunk, and that dock is destroyed," he told CBS46.
No injuries were reported. Moscow says he is just hoping to save what is left of his family's mementoes.
CBS46 reached out to county officials on what's being done to clean up the damage. Hall County Emergency Management responded with the following statement:
"Hall County Emergency Management is currently assessing the storm damage in the area of Gaines Ferry Road near Yacht Club Road and several side streets off of Gaines Ferry. There is a notable amount of trees down in the area with some minor structural damage to a few homes due to fallen trees. Emergency Management has been in contact with the National Weather Service throughout the duration of the storms and will continue to assess the area later this morning and early afternoon."
