ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The sound of chainsaws filled the eerily quiet Atlanta streets as crews started the long process of storm damage cleanup. A line of powerful storms packing damaging winds and heavy rain tore through north Georgia on Tuesday morning. In a matter of minutes, straight-line winds brought down trees on cars, homes, and power lines. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Over 32,000 people were left without power after the storms moved through. It's a tough time to be in the dark with so many people relying on electricity to work from home. Crews are working hard and fast to restore power as quickly as possible.
Newnan in Coweta County saw the worst of the damage as straight-line winds roared to 70mph. The 911 call center for the Coweta County area took over two-hundred calls today in response to the storms. Emergency officials had to pivot from coronavirus to cleaning up storm damage.
Super saturated soil from our wet winter and spring is causing large trees to topple like toothpicks. As the trees start to leaf out with the warmer weather, it makes the top-heavy and more susceptible to catch the wind.
