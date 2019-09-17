FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County School system is investigating after the band practice field at Roswell High School was vandalized Friday night.
According to Fulton County Schools spokesperson Shumuriel Ratliff, two people are believed to have been charged as of Tuesday evening.
Social media video provided to CBS46 shows a truck driving over the field.
Other videos show the damage done by students from a Forsyth County school.
A Forsyth County Schools spokesperson told CBS46 in a statement that the school system apologizes to Roswell High School for the "inexcusable actions of two West Forsyth High School students".
"It's sort of sad someone would do that," said Olivia Watson, a student. "It's our school, we have our priorities, we need to do stuff, it's sad."
Roswell High School Principal Robert Shaw said in a letter to band parents that the vandalism was frustrating and upsetting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.