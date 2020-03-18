(CBS46) -- Doctors’ offices across Georgia are altering long-standing practices as the coronavirus sweeps across the state.
Approaching the East Cobb office of the recent head of the Medical Association of Georgia, a bright yellow sign asks patients to reschedule if they are sneezing, coughing or feverish.
Inside, Dr. Rutledge Forney’s staff separated waiting room seats to keep people far enough from each other to avoid infections. A giant bottle of hand sanitizer dominates the counter.
Some viral diseases, measles among them, include a rash or other skin symptoms. Dermatologists including Dr. Forney are relieved the coronavirus does not. For her, that’s a small bright spot in a darkening medical landscape.
She stepped away from an in-office surgery to relay what doctors are saying to each other about changing their habits.
“We are talking to each other, and looking at ways to be smarter at how we take care of patients. Some of the rules out there? We are easing those rules. A test needed every three months? If the vital signs are okay in this case, I'm going to wait a month and not bring that patient into the office.”
Dr. Forney, along with many other doctors, is deeply frustrated by the public health establishment’s response to the pandemic. Particularly troubling are the shortages and delays in coronavirus tests, the length of time to get test results, and her own awareness of impending hospital bed shortages for critically ill patients. Another urgent concern is the shortage of face masks.
“My staff would prefer to wear masks all the time. (For me,) it’s an ethical dilemma. I do not want to use masks in particular any more than I have to, because there's places on the front line…” which need the masks for coronavirus patients.
“I think what you're hearing most from physicians is concern about care. We don't want the care for other health problems to be diminished by the coronavirus.”
