Prayer march and "Souls to the Polls" take place leading up to Georgia runoff election

Several events took place today filled with prayer, encouragement, and education about the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.
“We’re coming down to the wire for the Georgia Senate runoff,” said Bishop Norman Harper, of Kelly Lake Church of God in Christ.
With all eyes on Georgia’s two Senate run-off elections on January 5, a prayer march was held Saturday afternoon uniting Americans in intense prayer.
“For intercessory prayer, for this nation, for election integrity,” said Sarah Pedro, who attended the Georgia Prayer March.
The Georgia Prayer March was held at the State Capitol and streamed live so people could attend virtually. Attendees prayed for the Georgia Senate elections, with some even planning to fast for the next three days until the polls close on Tuesday.
“Stand up for freedom and truth and righteousness,” Pedro added.
In another part of town, African American Christian organizations and voting rights groups came together to host a get out the vote event in Decatur, calling it “Souls to The Polls.”
“Three million people have voted thus far, and we believe it may take just a handful of votes to determine the outcome of this election,” said Pastor Barrett Berry, of Empowered Living Church.
The goal was to boost voter turnout and encourage black voters to exercise their right to vote in the historic Senate runoffs.
“We’ve been given a precious gift, it is our duty to exercise and let our voices be heard…make a sacrifice on Tuesday because early voting is over, make a sacrifice, go out and vote, the vote does count,” said Bishop Norman Harper, of Kelly Lake Church of God in Christ.
On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at their designated polling places.
Polling places are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.