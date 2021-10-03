Prayer vigil held for missing Newnan mother's 36th birthday

NEWNAN, Ga.(CBS46) -- It's been seven months since a Newnan mother was last seen by her family.
Sunday marked Tiffany Foster's 36th birthday. Her family and friends gathered to pray for her safe return. At the event, it was also announced a private investigator is now on the case.
The mother of three was last seen the first week of March.
"Her children wanted to do something for their mom so we came up with this," said Foster's mother, Katrina Hill at her daughter's birthday vigil Sunday night. "We're just trying to keep her name out there just in case somebody saw her."
Foster is engaged and studying to be a police officer.
"I have not slept. I have been sick," said Hill. "We just gotta keep the faith and keep praying that she is alive and I pray every day all day, all the time that she's alive."
One of her sisters, Jasmine Starks, is not giving up hope. "I miss you. I want you to come home. I'm praying for you."
Foster's fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was charged with theft after Coweta County Deputies say he moved Foster's car once she was reported missing. However, he has not been charged with her disappearance.
"I tried reaching out to him and he declined in speaking with me," said Hill.
As the Gabby Petito case continues to dominate national headlines, Foster's family is upset that her case has not received nearly the same attention or resources.
"I feel like this should have been nationwide a long time ago. I feel like a lot of other agencies or what have you could have stepped in to kind of help the situation," said Starks, Foster's younger sister.
The Briuna La'Fey Harps Community and Educational Foundation has secured up to $75,000 in reward for information on Foster's disappearance and help locating her. It has also helped hire a private investigator for the family.
We have reached out to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for the latest on this case and we're waiting to hear back.
