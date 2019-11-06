ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s been one week since the disappearance, of Clark Atlanta University senior Alexis Crawford.
On the one-week anniversary, the family of the missing 21-year-old is asking Atlanta-area residents to join them in prayer.
Human & Civil Rights Leader Reverend Markel Hutchins says this is not only a tragedy but a crisis.
“We must remain hopeful, no matter how bleak or dark this moment may be and in fact it is, we cannot lose faith that Alexis will return home.” Says Hutchins.
Crawford was last seen on October 30th, police released surveillance photos of the 21 year old at a liquor store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Investigators say, her roommate saw her that night and she was gone in the morning.
According to Reverend Hutchins, “Alexis’ family needs prayers and support of amidst this heart-wrenching crisis.” Hutchins continued, “While law enforcement investigators are working aggressively to locate this beautiful young lady, the family, the Atlanta community and well-wishers across the country must turn to God and one another for strength.”
If you have any information about Alexis Crawford’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.