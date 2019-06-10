ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Supreme Court has denied a pre-trial appeal filed by lawyer's for Ryan Duke after they argued he was being denied funding for experts to testify on his behalf.
The court handed down the ruling Monday morning, refusing an appeal for state funds that would have paid for Duke's expert witness and investigator.
That means the trial is back on unless an Irwin County judge approves another appeal. His trial was initially scheduled to begin on April 1 but was granted a stay.
In Monday's opinion, the court has determined that the appeal should be overruled. “In handing down 'Waldrip,' this Court enlarged its own power at the expense of the power the General Assembly has vested in trial courts to determine when an interlocutory appeal should be permitted,” the opinion said.
Duke was indicted in April of 2017 for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in connection to the 2005 death of Georgia beauty queen and teacher Tara Grinstead.
Another man, Bo Dukes, was found guilty of two counts of making a false statement, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal crime, and concealing a death. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In a video confession shown in court on the third day of trial, Dukes was slouched forward at a table while being questioned by a GBI agent. Dukes said Ryan Duke told him the morning after the crime that he had killed a woman and then used Dukes' pickup truck to move the body.
Dukes said his friend took him to a pecan orchard owned by Dukes' uncle and showed him Grinstead's undressed body lying in tall grass.
"In nearly 20 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, I've never encountered such a complex and difficult case,' said Investigator Gary Rothwell, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The two men were both former students in Grinstead's history class.
