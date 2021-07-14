ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A quick trip to Charlotte is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Transportation officials penciled a 274-mile preferred corridor for a high-speed passenger rail. It would start at the airport and end at a hub in Charlotte.
GDOT's map of the preferred route shows a green line from Hartsfield-Jackson to Athens, to Anderson and finally, Charlotte.
It would transport between five and six million people a year by 2050, with speeds from 125 to 220 miles per hour. This would take passengers to Charlotte between just over two hours, and two hours and forty-five minutes.
"Two hours to charlotte doesn't seem like a bad idea," one man said to us Wednesday afternoon.
Most people we spoke with seemed to like the idea.
Just last year, Amtrak unveiled the Acela, which goes up to 160 miles per hour.
President Joe Biden spoke about improving passenger rail and freight this spring during an event for Amtrak's 50th anniversary. "With the rest of the world to win the 21st century we got to move. China already has 23,000 miles of high speed rail, 220 miles per hour, 2/3 of all the high speed rail in the world, 220 miles an hour. And they're working on transit on trains that can go as high as 400 miles an hour."
The project would cost between six and eight billion dollars.
For the next few weeks, the partnering transportation departments are accepting feedback on the preferred corridor.
