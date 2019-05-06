ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Pregnancy-related deaths can happen up to a year after a woman gives birth. That's the finding of a new report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control.
There is not a significant spike in the number of deaths in any phase of pregnancy; the three phases each accounts for approximately one-third. Thirty-one percent happen during the pregnancy, 36% during delivery and up to 1 week afterward, 33% 1 week to 1 year after delivery.
The causes of death differed in each phase.
Heart disease and stroke cause more than 1 in 3 deaths overall.
At delivery, obstetric emergencies, like severe bleeding, were the biggest problems.
The first week after the baby is born, the biggest threats to the new moms are: severe bleeding, high blood pressure, and infection.
A weakened heart muscle caused the most deaths in the first year after baby is born.
There are an average of 700 pregnancy-related deaths each year in the U.S.
The CDC says that the latest information confirms what it calls persistent racial disparities: Black and American Indian women are about three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause as white women.
The CDC report found that most of the deaths are preventable.
