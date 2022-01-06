BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBs46) -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant cow was shot to death in Bartow County.
The incident happened on Lucas Road in Taylorsville around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4.
According to investigators, the cow suffered from two bullet wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Thursday, the Bartow County Sheriff's Office reported that that they are searching for a truck that was seen in the area around 8:45 p.m.
Investigators say the truck appeared to be a light colored extended cab with a light bar on the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6026.
