ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a pregnant mother was fatally shot at a home in Athens.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the home on Carriage Court.
Athens-Clarke Police confirm that 24 year-old Auriel Callaway was holding her 2 year-old child when she was shot and killed.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting.
As many as seven people have been taken into custody in connection to the crime.
BREAKING: Athens-Clark County Police are taking people into custody at scene of pregnant woman shot and killed. It appears they’ve taken so far at least seven people in custody and counting @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/zdkWMyHj0S— Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) July 23, 2019
