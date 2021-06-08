ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother and infant are in the hospital after a violent stabbing on a Brookhaven trail.
Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man they believe stabbed the pregnant woman multiple times as she walked with her three-year-old son on the Peachtree Creek Greenway in Brookhaven. This attack happened in around 5:30pm Saturday on the popular walking trail.
Police said the man tried to approach the woman who was five months pregnant to start a conversation as she walked with her toddler.
When the mother walked away, police said he attacked her, stabbing her multiple times in the back.
“The victim reported that she continued walking away and the suspect then charged at her from behind,” said Lt. David Snively, a spokesperson for the Brookhaven Police Department. “There is nothing that tells us that this was motivated or calculated or premeditated. One of the things the investigation will determine is what this person’s motivation was.”
The mother called 911 and two nearby walkers came to her aid. She was rushed to the hospital and later went into an early delivery.
“What we know is he was walking in the area prior to the attack so anyone who may have seen him walking at Corporate Boulevard, Buford Highway, around 5 o’clock on Saturday,” Snively told Mason.
Tuesday, the mother was in the serious, but stable condition. The newborn baby is in intensive care.
Friends of the victim have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the injured mother and her family.
Tuesday afternoon, some walkers on the trail told CBS46’s Hayley Mason they’re concerned and scared as police search for the stabbing suspect who is still on the run.
“It’s scary,” said Alexis Malone who lives in the area. “You think that you’re coming out here to have a good day to walk and exercise and you just never know people’s true intentions.”
“It needs to be more types of protection or just anything just so people can be comfortable coming out doing that because that’s what we were doing [about to go for a walk],” said Angela Price who was about to go for a walk with her niece and god daughter before learning of the attack. “I was so unaware. But I’m going to back [my car] out and I’m going to leave. I’m not going to put my nieces in danger or myself.”
Police said the suspect is described as a Black man between 20 to 30 years old. He may weigh between 160 to 180 points and is about 5’8” in height.
“At the time of the incident, police say the man was wearing a white tank top; long, dark shorts; and a dark-colored hat with the word “DOPE” written in multi-color letters. He fled on foot along the Peachtree Creek Greenway.” Said Brookhaven Police in a written release.
Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the to call police or Atlanta Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477), who will be offering a reward.
