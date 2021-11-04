ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two teens are dead and at least two more are hospitalized after an early morning vehicle crash in Atlanta.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, a silver sedan traveling along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard. Two people were killed and at least two others were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The car was full of teenagers.
One hour later, the aunt of one of the teens injured received a call that the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery from the crash. The family tells CBS46 they believe the sedan was being chased by Georgia State Patrol.
"I just got a call at about two o’clock saying that my nephew was in a bad car accident. He was transported to Grady Hospital and two other kids in the car had died. It's sad because they could have let the teens go but instead they were chasing them down," said Desha Holland.
"You know that's my first nephew so I got to come out here and the city has to do better," added his uncle, Jasse Morrison.
"You are not supposed to chase nobody through a residential, you put everyone’s life in jeopardy, everybody," The teen's father, Charles Morrison, said.
Another teen, who died during the incident, was believed to be pregnant at the time.
GSP has not confirmed their involvement and are now handling the crash investigation. Continue to follow CBS46 for the latest information on this developing story.
