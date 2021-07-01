ATLANTA (CBS46)— A 27-year-old woman who is seven-months pregnant is recovering at home after a stray bullet struck her while she was sleeping early Thursday morning.
“She’s doing very good," the woman's boyfriend told CBS46, adding that it was a flesh wound and that the baby was unhurt.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the Ashley Cascade apartments on Kimberly Way in southwest Atlanta at about 3:25 a.m. A police department spokesperson said it appears a neighbor in another apartment had been involved in an ongoing dispute with an acquaintance and may have been the intended target.
Witnesses told police said the shooter argued with the pregnant woman’s neighbor, left, and then returned, firing several shots.
The pregnant woman, according to police, apparently had nothing to do with her neighbor’s dispute. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.