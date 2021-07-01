ATLANTA (CBS46)— A 27-year-old pregnant woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting inside her apartment complex on Thursday morning.
Police describe the woman as an innocent bystander.
According to detectives, the woman was asleep in her Kimberly Road apartment when the shots rang out.
The woman, who is seven-moths-pregnant, was hit in the thigh and arm.
Authorities rushed her to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not have any details on the condition of her unborn child.
Investigators said the shooting happened over a dispute between the woman’s neighbor and another person.
The shooter argued with the pregnant woman’s neighbor, left, and then returned, firing several shots.
The pregnant woman, according to police, had nothing to do with her neighbor’s dispute.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.