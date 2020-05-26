ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pregnant woman is among the victims of a triple shooting that took place Tuesday evening in Atlanta.
Police responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Trinity Avenue SW around 7:47. Once on the scene, two men and pregnant woman were located with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman sustained injuries to her legs and upper torso.
All three victims were alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigation indicates males occupying a Grey SUV discharged several gunshot rounds from their vehicle, wounding the victims.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
