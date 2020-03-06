FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health has notified the Floyd County Emergency Care Center that a patient at the facility has tested positive for the Coronavirus COVID-19.
The department says a 46 year-old woman came to the facility on Saturday, February 29 with flu-like symptoms. The patient was screened and tested positive for the Coronavirus but not COVID-19.
The patient returned to the care center on Tuesday with worsening symptoms and she was subsequently admitted to the hospital and placed in isolation. She was then tested for COVID-19 and preliminary tests were deemed to be positive. Additional testing has been conducted but the results have yet to come back.
The facility has notified caregivers who treated the patient and also all of the patients who may have had contact with any of the caregivers.
