ATLANTA (CBS46) — Men and women who risk their health in order to keep the city of Atlanta running are getting a bonus. Atlanta City Council approved the monthly payments in what's being called "pandemic premium pay,"
Details on who will get the extra pay is still being sorted out, however city leaders say they will focus on those who ensure the city runs smoothly. That includes but is not limited to public works, parks and recreational, transportation and corrections workers.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will supply employees like Atlanta's sanitation workers with an extra $500 a month, which will appear in addition to their regularly scheduled paychecks.
Since the Delta variant surged throughout various Atlanta communities, more sanitation workers have called in sick.
"We want them back on the job," said District 11 City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet. "We want them knowing we support them and that the city is really behind them.”
Who’s not included in the pay boost? Police officers.
“I hate to say this, but unfortunately, we’re getting used to that," said Vince Champion, head of the International Brotherhood of Police.
But Champion adds the lack of extra pay won’t stop officers from doing their jobs.
"We don’t take this job for the money. We have terrible hours. We don’t eat right. We’re up 24 hours a day. We get called in. We realize all that. But we do it because we love the job," he emphasized.
Instead, Overstreet says officers will be getting a separate pay boost soon through the federal government.
"Trust me, if I had a wand and I could make sure that everyone and make sure everyone was compensated the way they should be, it would be police officers, all of our frontline workers, fire and teachers," she said.
Councilwoman Overstreet says they're currently pulling the data that will determine the specific positions and employees who will be eligible for this premium pay.
Those who are deemed eligible will see that extra money in their paychecks through the end of June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.