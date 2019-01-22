ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) It’s a Super Bowl size transformation happening inside the Georgia World Congress Center. Watching forklifts whiz through and seeing all the activity is like watching a synchronized symphony of construction.
CBS46 was given inside access of the setup for the fan Super Bowl Experience. Eighty thousand square feet are being transformed into a theme park like setting for fans and families.
“You can have boys and girls learning football skills and drills,” said NFL Director of events Nicki Ewell.
“We have the Vince Lombardi Trophy here. So the trophy that is awarded to the Rams or Patriots on February 3rd will be here so you can take a picture with that. We have an autograph stage presented by Panini. So tons of player signings,” Ewell said.
Two hundred and fifty semi-trucks brought in more than three miles of trusses to hold lights, and 400,000 square feet of turf and carpet are being put down.
The event opens Saturday, January 26. They are advising people to come early and not wait until super bowl weekend.
“We do have airport level screening so dress light,” Ewell said. “Don’t bring in back packs. Of course you can bring in strollers, and diaper bags. The less you have to bring in the quicker you get in."
For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.superbowl.com.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
