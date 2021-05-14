Preparing for another active Atlantic hurricane season

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was one for the record books with an astounding 30 named storms, 11 of which made landfall in the United States. Here we are on the cusp of the 2021 season, and early forecasts are for another active year.
A new stormed formed at an average of once a week during the 2020 hurricane season. A La Nina Pacific Ocean temperature pattern fed the active season. While it's gone this year, an El Nino, which limits tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, has not formed. Hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University are predicting an above normal year. According to Klotzbach, "NOAA's chance of an El Nino this year are less than ten percent, and that can pose quite problematic still if the tropical Atlantic is warmer than normal."
Right now, the tropical Atlantic Ocean is near normal, but just north of the tropics the water is unusually warm, and by the peak of hurricane season that could translate south to the tropics.
Just this week, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Zeta from a Category 2 to a Category 3 hurricane at landfall last October. That storm went on to wreak havoc in Georgia. It claimed three lives and left millions without electricity.
During this offseason, Georgia Power has been working hard to strengthen our power grid. "We understand how critical electricity is now because our homes have become our homes, our safe place, our schools and our office, so folks need their electricity." says Georgia Power representative Craig Bell.
He says a big part of hurricane preparation comes now, long before a storm threatens your home. "We want people to make a plan. First of all, build an emergency kit." Bell recommends a kit with food, lighting and sanitary items.
Even if this season is not hyperactive like last year, all it takes is one storm, and that's why a good plan is important to keep you safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.