Atlanta, GA (CBS46) -- Do you and your family have a severe weather plan?
February 3-7 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp, GEMA, and the National Weather Service are all teaming up to make sure you are prepared when severe weather strikes.
Georgians are encouraged to make or evaluate their plan for what happens in the event of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and flooding. Lisa Rodriguez-Presley from GEMA told CBS46 it's important for you and your family to know what to do and where to go when a weather warning is issued.
A statewide tornado drill will happen on Wednesday, February 5th at 9 A.M. Tornado sirens will be sounded and test tornado warning will be issued by the National Weather Service. Sirens are meant to alert people outdoors only and are not designed to be heard inside buildings or homes.
Having a way to get weather alerts is a crucial part in being prepared. You can do that by downloading the CBS46 app and turning on weather notifications. Having a NOAA weather radio will also insure you can still get alerts in the case of an extended power outage or loss of cell service.
Lightning safety is especially important for us in Georgia during the summer months. The 30/30 rule is easy to remember: If you see lightning and can't count to 30 before you hear thunder, it's time to go indoors.
Spring is typically when we see the most severe weather in the southeast, however it can happen any time out of the year.
