Preps for Hurricane Sally underway in Georgia.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Preparations are now underway in Georgia as Hurricane Sally inches closer to the state.
Atlanta-Fulton county emergency management released a poster Tuesday afternoon with a list of preps for residents including preparing a go kit, securing loose items outdoors and clearing debris from storm drains.
That’s exactly what Cobb county crews did in East Cobb on Tuesday.
CBS46 Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is expecting half a foot of rain in 36 hours, putting low lying areas at high risk for heavy flooding. Meantime, Georgia Power is keeping its eye on Sally’s path
“We’ve got the system worked out pretty good, where we watch and see where it’s going and are able to respond to get power back on as quickly and safely as possible,” said Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft.
He told CBS46 as of Tuesday afternoon, they’re informing crews and talking to their teams. They’re also prepared to pull resources to the areas hardest hit.
