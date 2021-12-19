ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As of Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed six cases of the omicron variant throughout the state.
Tuesday, President Joe Biden plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron variant, according to a White House Official.
While omicron is here in Georgia, the Department of Public Health says 99-percent of new cases are the delta variant. However, concerns are growing over omicron since health officials say it's more contagious.
"It's clearly highly contagious. At this point it seems to be the most contagious version of the coronavirus that we have," said Doctor Robin Dretler, CEO of Infectious Disease Specialists of Atlanta.
Doctor Detler says while so much remains unknown about the omicron variant, the fact it spreads so easily could cause a spike in cases after the holidays.
"At this point, since we don't know how severe it's going to be of course, we're worried this is so much more contagious that it is going to spread. There is going to be a rapid spike in January, and we don't know how bad that spike is going to be," said Dretler.
Biden's expected speech Tuesday comes ahead of another travel wave, which could come close to pre-pandemic levels. 109 million Americans are expected to travel, with at least six million flying.
The CDC also warns omicron could surpass Delta as the dominant variant within weeks.
"If you are a compromised host or if you are not vaccinated, you need to be very careful in not going out as much until this resolves itself," said Dretler. "We know vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from serious illness with COVID."
