ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 has learned three former presidents will attend the Atlanta services for Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis.
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will all be in attendance at services for Congressman Lewis on Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden paid his respects while Lewis lied in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda.
With multiple presidents in attendance, security will be tight as the U.S. Secret Service will be handling security for Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Biden. Other elected officials are also expected to attend the services in Atlanta.
The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church is tentatively scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
