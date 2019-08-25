COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will be discussing the eythlene oxide released by the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna during their work session on Monday.
They expect to hear from the president of Sterigenics as well as Lauren Curry, the EPD Deputy Director and Karen Hays, the Chief of the Air Protection Branch of the EPD.
The facility made headlines in July when a study by the EPD and EPA showed the plant released large amounts of the cancer-causing gas etholyne oxide.
In August, Cobb County commissioners voted to pay for independent air quality testing near the facility.
Company leaders have acknowledged that the facility released thousands of pounds of the compound into the air for years, but say it has reduced the emissions significantly since 2016.
That's the same year the EPA determined that ethylene oxide causes cancer in humans.
The work session on Monday is at 1:30 p.m. in the BOC Room at 100 Cherokee Street. You can watch it live on CobbTV or stream it later on YouTube.
