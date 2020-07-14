ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump touted big changes to infrastructure projects, including those in Georgia, during a brief appearance at a UPS facility at Hartsfield International Airport Wednesday.
"I’ve been wanting to do this from Day 1, but it takes a long time, and it’s one of the biggest things we could be doing for our country," Trump said. "We’re going to have that coming down at a much steeper rate, reduce approval times for highways up to 70 percent."
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who accompanied Trump on the trip to Georgia, said the policy change will expedite environmental reviews for roads, bridges and highway projects like the review for the Interstate-75 lane expansion project.
Chao says it can take as long as seven years just to get through the permitting process for major infrastructure projects and that includes thousands of pages of paperwork too.
Trump said his actions will add 77 commercial lane miles to I-75 in Georgia alone. He also said he would make U.S. infrastructure a world leader.
"Our infrastructure will be the envy of the world the way it was a long time ago," Trump said Wednesday. "We’re going back to around 1952, a long time ago, you have to get permits, we want safety, we want our environment, but you’re going to get your answers quickly. If the answer is a big beautiful yes, you’ll start construction immediately."
Opponents to this policy change say that speeding up the environmental review process will put the environment itself and communities at greater risk due to not properly investigating possible impacts.
