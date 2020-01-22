ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS and the Recording Academy have announced which artists will present awards during Sunday night's ceremony which airs only on CBS46.
This year’s presenters include current GRAMMY® nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; GRAMMY winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder; past GRAMMY nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and music industry moguls Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (host of CBS’ THE TALK). Additionally, previously announced performers Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will play double duty and present, as well.
Additional previously announced GRAMMY performers include Aerosmith; Camila Cabello; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; John Legend; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek Mill; Bonnie Raitt; Roddy Ricch; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday at 8pm on CBS46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.