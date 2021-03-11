President Joe Biden Discusses His Administration's Covid Response Plan And Signs Executive Orders

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event at the State Dining Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response, and signed executive orders and other presidential actions. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 Alex Wong

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta on March 19 as a part of their Help is Here tour to promote the passing of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, according to a statement from The White House.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.