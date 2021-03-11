President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta on March 19 as a part of their Help is Here tour to promote the passing of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, according to a statement from The White House.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
