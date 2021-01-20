In his inauguration speech, President Joe Biden appealed to national unity. But now that the speeches and celebrations are over, the difficult task for the new president will be how to move the country forward, toegether.
After winning an election in which 74 million people voted for his opponent, Biden’s team has acknowledged creating change won’t come easy.
“Will we rise to the occasion is the question. Will we master this rare and difficult hour? Will we meet our obligations and pass along a new and better world to our children? I believe we must,” President Biden said during his speech.
Biden laid out an ambitious agenda. From his pandemic relief package, to immigration, to raising minimum wage.
“…when we do...we’ll write the next great chapter in the history of the United States of America,” President Biden said.
The state of Georgia played a pivotal role in helping President Biden accomplish these goals.
“Please raise your right hand,” said Vice President Kamala Harris to the two Georgia Senators at their swearing in ceremony.
The Democrats now have a razor-thin House and Senate majority thanks to two Georgia State Senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who were sworn in Wednesday afternoon. But a Georgia Representative is also leading the charge against Biden.
“I will definitely be introducing those articles of impeachment on Joe Biden for abuse of power because I’m fully against corruption in government,” said Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district.
Green is going to formally introduce her impeachment request Thursday. The Congresswoman unleashed a storm of criticism for the new administration on twitter, calling the President a "clueless grandpa" and "China Joe." Despite it all, President Biden remains optimistic.
“As we look ahead in our uniquely American way: restless, bold, optimistic, and set our sights on the nation we can be and we must be,” President Biden added.
