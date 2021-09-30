ATLANTA (CBS46) – President Joe Biden has named ten more federal judicial nominations for positions across the country Thursday.
The eighth slate of federal judicial nominations brings President Biden's total to 53 nominees; three-quarters of whom are women including an Atlanta woman who is on the list.
The U.S. District Court for the northern district of Georgia may soon have a second black female judge on it. President Biden has nominated Victoria Calvert for that position as part of his eighth round of nominees for federal judicial positions nationwide.
The White House says the nominees show Biden’s continued focus on diversity. Calvert has been a staff attorney in the federal defender program in Atlanta since 2012. If selected, she would also become the first former federal defender to become a district court judge in the state of Georgia.
“All of the nominees are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our constitution," says the White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.