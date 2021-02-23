President Joe Biden took time Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Ahmaud Arbery on Twitter.
"A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life," President Biden tweeted. "Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery’s life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color."
A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life. Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery’s life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2021
Biden was one of many politicians, activists, and even the Boston Marathon tweeting about the anniversary of Arbery's death.
Today I’m praying for the family and friends of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed a year ago by white vigilantes. Too many young Black lives have been cut short, and it’s why we must continue to say #BlackLivesMatter.— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) February 23, 2021
You should be here. I’m praying for your family and committed to working toward a nation and world where Black men aren’t hunted and gunned down for being Black. #AhmaudArbery Artist: James Charles Morris pic.twitter.com/dqeqiluIQm— Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 23, 2021
Today marks one year since the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. I extend my love to his family on this very difficult day.I pray for every mother who has lost a child to gun violence, and I hope that one day, no parent will ever have to go through the same pain.— Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) February 23, 2021
On this day one year ago, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was pursued, shot, and killed by two white men while jogging near his home in Glynn County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/l55Xn9ENZc— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) February 23, 2021
One year ago today, Ahmaud Arbery was senselessly killed while out jogging. Let’s recommit ourselves to making the United States a safe place for people of color, especially our black men and boys. pic.twitter.com/IrnjT6Vu8w— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) February 23, 2021
One year ago, #AhmaudArbery was gunned down while he was out for a jog. It's inconceivable that what happened to him would ever happen to my family — and we know why.We must confront the systemic racism that led to Ahmaud's death and those of far too many Black Americans.— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) February 23, 2021
A Year Ago, Ahmaud Arbery Was Killed While Out on a Run. Let’s #FinishTheRun https://t.co/1jZXIMAAdG— USATF (@usatf) February 23, 2021
Today, we encourage you to walk or run 2.23 miles in memory of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while out for an afternoon run a year ago.We believe everyone should be able to advance their well-being by running safely & without fear or discrimination. #FinishTheRun pic.twitter.com/cLd5RiVwLh— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) February 23, 2021
