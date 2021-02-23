Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the national economy and the need for his administration's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation in the State Dining Room at the White House on February 05, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden took time Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Ahmaud Arbery on Twitter.

"A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life," President Biden tweeted. "Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery’s life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color."

Biden was one of many politicians, activists, and even the Boston Marathon tweeting about the anniversary of Arbery's death.

